Man killed, suspect arrested in south Wichita stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a 26-year-old man is in custody after a fatal stabbing.

Lt. Jason Stephens says police were called to a home on the city’s south side Sunday night. He says a 35-year-old man suffered several stab wounds and later died at a Wichita hospital.

Witnesses told investigators the victim and suspect had a physical confrontation and at some point the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the man.

The suspect was booked into jail on a possible second-degree murder charge.

Stephens says the victim and the suspect did not know each other.

The death was the 23rd homicide in Wichita this year.