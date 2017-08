RINGE, Texas (CNN) – A dog that got lost in Tropical Storm Harvey has been reunited with his owners thanks to Twitter.

Storm Chaser Aaron Jayjack found the dog in Ringe, Texas Saturday. The dog jumped into his SUV at a gas station, but Jayjack had no idea where the dog came from.

He nicknamed the pup Harvey and posted this video on Twitter. The next thing he knew, the post went viral and the dog’s owners were tracked down.

Jayjack later dropped the dog whose real name is Cash at his home.