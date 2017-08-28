Red Cross continues to send volunteers to areas affected by Harvey

Related Coverage KSNT and Nexstar ask for your help supporting hurricane victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dangerous flooding continues in Texas and parts of Louisiana from Hurricane Harvey.

As of Sunday evening, more than 43 volunteers from the Red Cross Kansas, Nebraska, Southwest Iowa Region are already on the way.

Red Cross Executive Director for Capital Area Kansas Jane Blocher said getting help in some areas will be challenging for some time due to devastating floodwaters and closed roads.

“This is a heartbreaking and challenging situation for those in the storm’s path and the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide safe shelter and comfort for the hundreds of thousands of people impacted by this disaster.”

According to the Red Cross, more than 1,800 people took refuge in 34 shelters over the weekend. Numbers in shelters are expected to grow dramatically and dozens of additional shelters could open in the next few days. The Red Cross has enough shelter supplies in Texas to support 28,000 people, and enough supplies on the way for an additional 22,000 people. Nearly half of the Red Cross national emergency response fleet has been mobilized, including 5 vehicles from the Kansas, Nebraska, SW Iowa region. The Red Cross is also mobilizing its disaster partners to support feeding, child care, disaster assessment, and other disaster services.

To help people affected by Hurricane Harvey, you can go to redcross.org, call 1- 800-RED CROSS or text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.