Suspect arrested in California for murder of Kansas man

TESCOTT, Kan. (KSNT) – A man suspected of killing a Kansas man earlier this month has been arrested in California.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of authorities in California, made an arrest connected to the shooting death of Matthew Schoshke, which occurred on Saturday, August 12, in Ottawa County.

According to the KBI, on August 12, Schoshke’s body was discovered by a family member in his Tescott home. Schoshke’s Ford F150 pickup truck was also stolen from the scene.

Authorities attempted to locate the missing truck and on Tuesday, August 22, information was received that led them to believe the victim’s truck may have been located in the city of Los Angeles, California. KBI agents and Ottawa County Sheriff Keith Coleman traveled to California. They collected evidence from the abandoned truck and were also able to identify a suspect. On Friday evening a warrant for first degree murder was issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Robert Colson of Bucksport, Maine.

Authorities were working to locate Colson, but prior to identifying his location he was involved in an incident Saturday in Martinez, Calif. During this incident he allegedly stabbed a person while aboard an Amtrak train. Colson was attempting to escape from the train when he was injured. He was then transported to a regional hospital for medical treatment. According to KBI the Ottawa County Attorney will pursue extradition efforts following Colson’s release from the hospital.

The Ottawa County Attorney’s Office is expected to prosecute the case.