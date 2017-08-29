Anheuser-Busch sends truckloads of emergency drinking water to support Harvey relief efforts

ST LOUIS, Mo. (KSNT) – Anheuser-Busch is delivering three truckloads – over 155,000 cans – of emergency drinking water to help communities in the Gulf Coast area in response to Hurricane Harvey.

An initial truckload was sent from Anheuser-Busch’s Cartersville brewery in Georgia and delivered to the American Red Cross in Baton Rouge on Monday  with the generous help of Mockler Beverage, one of Anheuser-Busch’s wholesaler partners. Two additional truckloads are being sent to an American Red Cross facility in Arlington, Texas scheduled to arrive in the coming days.

“Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations” said Bill Bradley, Anheuser-Busch’s Vice President for Community Affairs.

Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf Coast early Saturday with winds over 100 mph and devastating floods in some areas. The American Red Cross prepared over 50 shelters to support thousands of potentially displaced people.

 

