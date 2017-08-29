Brown County K-9 unit receives generous new ride

By Published:

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT)- A northeast Kansas police officer and his four legged partner received a very generous donation.

On August 18, the Brown County Sheriffs Office received a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe K-9 vehicle for Officer Cody Spire and his three-year-old lab Ari.

The donation was made possible from the Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska.

Spire told KSNT News that he was very surprised and knows Ari appreciates it very much.

“It helps a bunch to have the right equipment and not have to worry about stuff breaking or not having the right tools that’s needed for K-9 deployment.”

The vehicle is fully equipped with a K-9 box, heat sensors and general equipment that can be found in a law enforcement K-9 vehicle.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said he is very blessed for the donation and that this vehicle will be put to good use to assisting and locating drug offenders in the county.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s