Cash donations best way to help hurricane victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday that cash donations are the best way to help hurricane disaster victims.

KDEM said to make cash donations rather than sending food, clothing or other goods because many of the donations end up unused or even discarded.

“The reason is that these goods must be sorted, packaged and stored until they can be distributed, which diverts manpower from other tasks and requires a place to warehouse the items. In some areas, there may not be any place available to do this. Also, there is often a surplus of one thing and not enough of another,” said Angee Morgan, deputy KDEM director

Donating money allows agencies to purchase exactly what is needed when it is needed and does not waste resources. It also puts money back into the local economy, helping local businesses recover faster.

KDEM is also urging volunteers not to self-deploy. It said volunteers that do so, may be heading to areas that are not safe and risk injury.

If you wish to volunteer, the KDEM said it is better to register with a reputable volunteer organization, outlining the skills and/or equipment you have available. If those skills and equipment are needed in a particular area, you will be contacted.

Hurricane Harvey is still an active storm and response measures require skilled, trained personnel. Currently, the Kansas National Guard has a number of Soldiers and Airmen on standby, ready to deploy if they are requested.

The KDEM also said the recovery process in these hurricane-stricken states will be long and slow; volunteers are going to be needed for months, if not years. It is better to donate money now and volunteer your time and energy later when the situation is not as dangerous and the needs have been properly assessed.