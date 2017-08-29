City of Topeka announce portal site to check construction updates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Construction projects have been causing headaches for travelers in Topeka for months. From Wanamaker Rd. in west Topeka and California Ave. in east Topeka, it’s hard to drive through the capital city without having to take some kind of detour.

The city announced on Tuesday that they now have a portal website where those with questions on certain projects can check for updates and progress.

According to the portal site, it is designed to offer insight into the associated costs and timelines for improvement projects around the city.

