Detecting, protecting yourself from West Nile Virus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The first few cases of West Nile Virus were detected in Shawnee County over the summer months. But what are the signs to be on the lookout for?

Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes. However, experts said most cases of the virus go unreported.

If the virus goes untreated for a while, signs may include a stiff neck, fatigue, tremors and paralysis.

“We would want to prevent mosquito bites to prevent West Nile,” said Shawnee County Health Services Team Leader Carrie Delfs. “So, dressing in long sleeves, long pants if possible avoiding going out at dusk and dawn when they’re most active and wearing insect repellent like DEET.”

Most people who are infected by West Nile Virus will not show any symptoms at all.

The Shawnee County Health Department set up traps around Shawnee County in May to detect the virus. At least two traps detected mosquitoes with it.