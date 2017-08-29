Florida woman dies after being attacked by pit bull she was taking care of for her daughter

WJHG-TV Published:

FOUNDTAIN, Fla. (WFLA) – An elderly Fountain, Florida woman is dead after she was attacked by a pit bull left in her care.

Alicia Malagon, 76, died over the weekend after she suffered bite wounds from a pit bull she was dog-sitting for her daughter and son-in-law, who were out of town.

“I just really can’t believe something like that happened. It’s really upsetting,” says neighbor Linda Martin.

Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel says Malagon was trying to break up a fight between her dachshund and the pit bull when she was bitten.

“She was able to move from the bedroom and literally crawl to the living room where there was a telephone,” Kimbrel said.

Deputies say Malagon called her daughter and son-in-law and said she was fine. Still, her son-in-law decided to cut his trip short and head back. Deputies say he also asked his brother, who was closer to Malagon, to go over to the house and check on her.

“The man went over to the house and had to break in,” Kimbrel said, “and he found her on the floor.”

