Former bank employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former bank employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of embezzling more than $213,000 from the bank where she worked.

Debra J. Nading, 59, of Oswego, admitted the crime occurred while she worked as an assistant cashier and bookkeeping supervisor for the Labette Bank in Parsons. She used her access to the bank’s credit card accounts to make false entries to cover up the theft.

Sentencing is set for November 17. Nading faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine up to $1 million.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s