Former bank employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former bank employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of embezzling more than $213,000 from the bank where she worked.

Debra J. Nading, 59, of Oswego, admitted the crime occurred while she worked as an assistant cashier and bookkeeping supervisor for the Labette Bank in Parsons. She used her access to the bank’s credit card accounts to make false entries to cover up the theft.

Sentencing is set for November 17. Nading faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine up to $1 million.