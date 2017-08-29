Junction City Fire Department collecting donations to help those in Houston

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT)– The Junction City Fire Department has joined the Salvation Army to help give relief to people affected by flooding in Kansas and Texas.
The fire department will be accepting new unused donations at fire station 2, 2245 Lacey Drive Junction City KS 66441.
You can also make monetary donations online at http://www.salvationarmyusa.org/
The following items have been requested:
Non perishable food
Disposable plates, cups, forks, spoons, knives
Personal hygiene products from babies to adults
Toiletries, sanitary napkins, razors and shaving cream, ball caps, chap stick
Home cleaning supplies
Diapers, infant formula
Blankets, pillows
Mops, brooks, buckets
Sun screen
Work gloves and latex gloves
Socks
Wash clothes and towels
Safety glasses
Pet foods and leashes