Junction City Fire Department collecting donations to help those in Houston

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT)– The Junction City Fire Department has joined the Salvation Army to help give relief to people affected by flooding in Kansas and Texas.

The fire department will be accepting new unused donations at fire station 2, 2245 Lacey Drive Junction City KS 66441.

You can also make monetary donations online at http://www.salvationarmyusa.org/

The following items have been requested:

Non perishable food

Disposable plates, cups, forks, spoons, knives

Personal hygiene products from babies to adults

Toiletries, sanitary napkins, razors and shaving cream, ball caps, chap stick

Home cleaning supplies

Diapers, infant formula

Blankets, pillows

Mops, brooks, buckets

Sun screen

Work gloves and latex gloves

Socks

Wash clothes and towels

Safety glasses

Pet foods and leashes