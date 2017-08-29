Junction City woman travelling to Houston to rescue abandoned animals

JUNCTION CITY, Kan (KSNT) – A Junction City woman is getting ready to travel to Houston to help with animals abandoned after Hurricane Harvey.

Emily Fawcett is the owner of The Pampered Pet, an animal rescue in Junction City. She’s heading down to Houston on Thursday to meet up with other animal rescues.

“Sadly a lot of people, they’re so attached to their animal. They’ll either stay behind with their animal and put themselves into danger or they’ll leave their animals behind,” said Fawcett.

Emily Fawcett is loading up her boat and kayaks. She's heading to #Houston on Thursday @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/ZaWMB1Htb1 — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) August 29, 2017

Fawcett is no stranger to disaster. She spent time in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina and Joplin, Missouri after a tornado in 2011.

Despite a law passed in 2006 that requires FEMA care for people with household animals, Fawcett said many are abandoned.

“For instance one gentleman left his six cats in a crate on his front porch just because he thought somebody would see them and come and get them and that’s not the case,” said Fawcett.

Fawcett will be collecting supplies until she leaves on Thursday. You can contact her through The Pampered Pet Facebook page for more information.

Animal rescue groups in Texas requested Fawcett’s assistance. She said she plans to spend 3-4 days in Houston.

While you may be thinking of heading to Texas yourself, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management said it’s not a good idea.

“When you have volunteers coming in that are spontaneous and not affiliated with an organization, you can literally make a disaster within a disaster. It takes people to manage those volunteers, and a lot of planning. And the last thing we want to do is add to the problems,” said Devan Tucking with the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

Tucking suggests linking up with an organization instead of heading to Houston by yourself. You can sign up to volunteer for an organization on the ground in Houston by clicking here.

If you would like to help animals specifically, the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka suggests donating directly to a group on the ground. They suggest the SPCA of Texas and Houston SPCA.

If you don’t want to donate money, Helping Hands said many groups have Amazon wish-lists. You can contact the groups directly to see what items they need.

“If they have a specific wish list set up you can buy something, ship it directly to them and that’s going to be a lot easier and faster for them to take advantage of those items,” said Emi Greiss with Helping Hands.