Local good samaritans step up in wake of Harvey

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A local business owner plans to offer relief to Houston.

Victims of Hurricane Harvey can expect a truck load off diapers, non-perishable food, water and more from Vapebar owner, Antonio Saverino.

“I just think it’s the right thing to do…a lot of bad things are happening down there right now and we need to help them out.”

Saverino grew up in Moore, Oklahoma. He told KSNT News seeing relief brought to the area after devastating tornadoes, inspired him to give back to those affected by Harvey.

Donations will be accepted at all Vapebar locations across Northeast Kansas.

Manhattan

312 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

Junction city

1016 N. Washington Topeka

2706 S.E. 29th St.

Saverino isn’t the only local giving back.

Elizabeth Dieker said she returned to her hometown of Emporia – from Houston, where she teaches second grade.

Dieker said seeing the devastation splashed across social media, broke her heart and inspired her to collect donations at her father’s shop.

“They don’t have food…some of the stores ran out of gasoline.”

Donation drop off can be arranged by calling (620)-342-6456.

Dieker plans to head home on September 2. Saverino will head to Houston later in the month.