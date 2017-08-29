Long stretch of comfortable weather ahead

By Published:

What we’re tracking:

  • Less humid weather
  • More sunshine
  • Warmer weather this weekend

Most areas will remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the middle to upper 50s by Wednesday morning. A few patches of low-to-the-ground fog will be possible once again in the morning before another mostly sunny day for Wednesday. Highs will climb into the lower 80s for Wednesday.

Much of the same for Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to middle 80s, but warmer weather is ahead for Labor Day weekend, especially for the holiday itself. Temperatures Monday will likely hit the lower 90s before a cold front cools it back into the upper 70s by Tuesday.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

