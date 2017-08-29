Lots of sun, no rain heading into holiday weekend

We’re tracking a prolonged stretch of nice, tranquil late summer weather. That means lots of sunshine in the 7-Day forecast. In fact, as it stands right now – no rain chances any time soon. You’ll notice how much more comfy it is outside today. The high humidity levels of the past few days are now gone – leaving us with a refreshing feeling to the late August air. Highs will approach 82° this afternoon, underneath ‘mostly sunny’ skies. Remember though, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 87° and falling. We’ll remain ‘below average’ (in terms of temperatures) for the rest of the work/school week, but temps will continue to climb heading into the holiday weekend.

Speaking of – Labor Day is nearly here and you won’t have to worry about the weather forecast this year. If you’re one of those summer-lovers you might even enjoy the hotter holiday weather. With such a stagnant weather pattern, there’s nothing to do but warm with countless dry, sun-filled days ahead of us. We’re already expecting highs in the upper 80s to start Labor Day Weekend and by the holiday itself? 90°+ with a heat index around 95°. Everyone says Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer and ironically it’s the warmest day in the extended forecast this time around! It’s also worth mentioning the rising humidity levels over the next week too. Overnight temps will stay in the 50s through Friday morning. Then the sticky feeling to air will be back for Labor Day Weekend – as lows will only get down into the middle 60s. In other words, summer hasn’t given up just yet!

Many of you have been asking about rain chances and when we’ll see some again. The short answer is – not any time soon. Longer range computer models actually have us ‘above average’ (in terms of temperatures) for the start of fall. And the new season won’t be here until September 22nd! These same computer models suggest fairly dry conditions too. And in a way, that’s kind of fitting – considering how wet August was for most of E. Kansas. Yes, our northern and western counties are dry compared to places like Topeka, Lawrence and Kansas City. But, unfortunately, there aren’t any meaningful rain chances (or really any at all) for the next 7-10 days. If anything changes – we’ll let you know. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the warmer (and more humid) weather slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert