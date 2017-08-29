Manhattan man hit by car continuing to recover in hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A 72-year-old Manhattan is continuing to recover in an area hospital after being struck by an SUV.

Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan tells KSNT News Larry Schubert is in good condition and will be going into surgery Tuesday. The hospital said he is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the Riley County Police Department officers responded to a reported injury accident on August 23, in the 1200 block of Bluemont Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene they found Schubert, who had been struck by a SUV. The vehicle was driven by Matthew Larmon, 28, of Manhattan, who was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving while suspended.

The location where the incident took place is the same location where Amber Wilhelm, 21, of Manhattan was hit by a truck on the morning of April 14, 2017. Nicholas Blaha, 21, of Manhattan was arrested for that incident and charged with reckless aggravated battery. Wilhelm was badly injured but has since been released from the hospital.