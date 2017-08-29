Manhattan man hit by car continuing to recover in hospital

By Published:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A 72-year-old Manhattan is continuing to recover in an area hospital after being struck by an SUV.

Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan tells KSNT News Larry Schubert is in good condition and will be going into surgery Tuesday. The hospital said he is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the Riley County Police Department officers responded to a reported injury accident on August 23, in the 1200 block of Bluemont Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene they found Schubert, who had been struck by a SUV. The vehicle was driven by Matthew Larmon, 28, of Manhattan, who was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving while suspended.

The location where the incident took place is the same location where Amber Wilhelm, 21, of Manhattan was hit by a truck on the morning of April 14, 2017. Nicholas Blaha, 21, of Manhattan was arrested for that incident and charged with reckless aggravated battery. Wilhelm was badly injured but has since been released from the hospital.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s