Merrifield’s HR ends Royals 45-straight scoreless innings streak

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield rounds the bases after a solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Alex Cobb during the third inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With the major league record for the most consecutive scoreless innings well within reach, Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The streak ends at 45 2/3 scoreless innings for Kansas City. The MLB record is 48 consecutive scoreless innings by the 1968 Chicago Cubs and 1906 Philadelphia Athletics.

Kansas City had been shut out in four consecutive games. The last time that happened was the 1992 Chicago Cubs, and the last American League team to have not scored in four-straight games was the 1964 Washington Senators.

Merrifield’s home run gave the Royals a 1-0 lead at the time.

