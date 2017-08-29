More than 10 people now dead from Harvey

By Published: Updated:
Evacuees
Evacuees are helped as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) – Harris County has confirmed another storm-related death in Houston, Texas.

The latest, 64-year-old Alexander Kwoksum Sung who drowned at a clock repair business Sunday. He was found in more than a foot of debris on Monday.

Authorities and family members have so far reported more than 10 deaths from Hurricane Harvey.

Another six people are missing and presumed dead after a van fell into a bayou. Authorities also said an 83-year-old woman died after her vehicle was caught in floodwaters north of Houston.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Tuesday he is imposing a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in order to ensure public safety.

Turner said at a news conference that there is no reason for people to be on the streets during those hours.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said violators will be stopped, questioned, searched and arrested.

There have been scattered reports of looting during the flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s