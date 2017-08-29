Multiple families file lawsuit against daycare in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Four families have said their children were physically and emotionally abused by a former teacher at the Center for Early Childhood Education in Emporia. Those families have hired Kansas City attorney, Peter Goss, who said the families do not want to be identified, to protect their children.

Several months ago, two teaching assistants contacted the Department of Child and Family Services about the incidents. They did that after they told the daycare center’s director, who they said did nothing. After the allegations became public, the teacher resigned.

“These children were between the ages of one and two years old, but none of the parents had any idea any of this was going on,” Goss said.

All four families claim a teacher at the daycare:

Held their children’s faces down on their nap cots until they fell asleep

Restrained the children to their seats with the strap.

Tucked the children so tightly into their blankets that they couldn’t move.

Aggressively pulled and yanked on the children’s arms

Forcibly sat the children down as a method of punishment

Grabbed the childrens’ faces in a forceful manner — squeezing their cheeks

Spoke to the children in a derogatory manner — including yelling in their faces

“All the families believe when they took their children to these daycare centers that they would be treated and loved just like they were at home,” Goss said. “And it’s pretty devastating to the families that found out that that’s not the case.”

KSNT News reached out to the University for comment.

“We have the lawsuit that we’ve been served and we are looking through it and formulating our response to that,” Gwen Larson, with Emporia State University, said.