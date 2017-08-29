Plain White T’s to headline WU Stock

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The rock band Plain White T’s are making their way to Kansas.

The band will headline Washburn University’s Stock concert on Sunday, September 24 at 7:00 p.m. in Lee Arena. WU Stock is apart of Washburn’s Family Day Weekend which is September 22-24.

Tickets are available to everyone. Washburn students can buy tickets for $5 and general admission tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, click here.

The Plain White T’s are best known for their No. 1 hit song “Hey There Delilah,” which earned two Grammy nominations.

Other performers for WU Stock include Honey County, a female country trio that has preformed alongside artists Chase Rice, Lee Brice, Jake Owen and Easton Corbin.