Plain White T’s to headline WU Stock

By Published:
Dave Tirio, from left, Tom Higgenson, Tim Lopez, Mike Retondo and De'Mar Hamilton of the Plain White T's seen at 2017 Alternative Press Music Awards at the KeyBank State Theatre on Monday, July 17, 2017, in Cleveland. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The rock band Plain White T’s are making their way to Kansas.

The band will headline Washburn University’s Stock concert on Sunday, September 24 at 7:00 p.m. in Lee Arena. WU Stock is apart of Washburn’s Family Day Weekend which is September 22-24.

Tickets are available to everyone. Washburn students can buy tickets for $5 and general admission tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, click here.

The Plain White T’s are best known for their No. 1 hit song “Hey There Delilah,” which earned two Grammy nominations.

Other performers for WU Stock include Honey County, a female country trio that has preformed alongside artists Chase Rice, Lee Brice, Jake Owen and Easton Corbin.

 

