Pottawatomie County residents want to save old courthouse

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of residents are fighting to keep a piece of history in their town.

The group of residents met with Pottawatomie County Commissioners on Tuesday night to discuss the future of the county’s 130-year-old courthouse. Some residents want to stop any discussion of tearing it down.

County commissioners heard public comment on the issue after releasing an assessment that recommends demolishing the old courthouse.

Currently, it is being used for storage and to house a few county offices. That was been the case since 2013, when a new multi-million dollar justice center was opened in the county.

