Struggling crops pose a threat to local farmers and economy

MARSHALL/NEMAHA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Farmers in Marshall and Nemaha counties will not be making a profit off of their crops this year and the weather is to blame.

In the summer months, Marshall and Nemaha counties both saw significantly less than normal rainfall.

Matthew Fincham, a sales agronomist at The Nemaha County Cooperative said corn, soybean and forage crops such as alfalfa will all be affected. He said corn will be hit the hardest.

“This is definitely more significant than most years. Just our lack of rainfall in July specifically there’s not too many years we’ve had less than this in the last 40 years,” Fincham said. “We’re not unfamiliar with drought, but it is certainly probably worse than most years.”

In terms of crop yield, he said in some cases they will only be able to harvest about 20 percent of their crops. He said it’s something that not only affects local farmers, but the entire agricultural economy.

“The local coops aren’t going to take as much grain in, trucking companies aren’t going to have to truck as much grain, it’s all kind of connected as well as just the farmers incomes,” said Fincham. “Most farmers do have crop insurance so that’s certainly going to help weather the storm this year, as far as paying bills and making it to next year, but it’s certainly not going to be a very profitable year at all for the local farmers.”

The lack of rainfall is mostly localized to those two counties in Northeast Kansas.

According to the The National Drought Mitigation Center, Marshall and Nemaha counties are seeing what is known as abnormally dry weather.

To look at the U.S. drought monitor, you can click here.