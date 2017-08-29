Students adjusting to new concealed carry law

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – College students across Kansas are settling in for a new school year. This time, with guns allowed.

The concealed carry law took effect on July 1 at public university across the state of Kansas. If you are 21 or older, the law allows you to carry concealed weapons on campus and into buildings that do not have security or metal detectors.

KSNT News reached to students at the University of Kansas. Some said they did not even know about the law.

“Teachers have mentioned guns are allowed in this classroom at the beginning of the school year, which was different, but besides that I haven’t noticed anyone with a gun,” said senior Dan Garrett. “And really no one is talking about it.”

K.U. is hosting a series of meeting during the week of September 28 to answer questions about the new policy.