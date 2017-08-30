1 person rescued near Kansas River in Oakland

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man was rescued near the Kansas River bank Wednesday morning.

Topeka Police got the call shortly after 3 o’clock. Police tell KSNT News a man had been fishing on the river bank since Tuesday morning when he became dehydrated and may have been suffering from medical issues and was unable to climb up the river bank.

The incident occurred just north of the Oakland neighborhood on NE Chester Avenue. AMR and Topeka Fire crews were able to reach the man and take him to a hospital at around 6 o’clock. His condition wasn’t believed to be serious.

Man rescued this morning close to the Kansas River. Boat was sent to assist. Believed to be there for nearly a day. pic.twitter.com/3xhM8ntEFJ — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) August 30, 2017