Invasive species spreads to local bodies of water

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in the Tuttle Creek Reservoir in Pottawatomie and Riley Counties.

The species is non-native and has invaded many Kansas lakes, such as El Dorado Lake, Milford Lake, and now Tuttle Creek Lake.

Zebra mussels are small, about the size of a thumbnail, and have a distinctive striped pattern which gives them their name.

Zebra mussels reproduce rapidly, and the only way they spread is from humans. They spread by attaching to boats or other equipment, and are known to clog underwater pipes and infrastructure.

“They’re hard on equipment, so if you do leave your boat in long enough in the water they can clog your water intake through your outboard and that sort of thing, so they stick to stuff not like our native mussels and that’s the biggest problem they create for people,” said KDWPT District Fisheries Biologist Ely Sprenkle.

Sprenkle said there is no known way to get rid of zebra mussels and the danger is that once they get into one water way, it’s very easy for them to spread to another. Sprenkle said every waterway downstream from Tuttle Creek Lake, is now likely invaded with Zebra Mussels.

He said the mussels are extremely invasive and can be damaging to local ecosystems.

“Clean, drain, dry. So, clean, you know if you have zebra mussel adults stuck to something, clean it off. Drain all your water so you get rid of all the little ones, and then dry. So if everything is dry for 5 days, then the zebra mussel will be dead,” said Sprenkle.

An alert fisherman found a rock with one adult zebra mussel attached and reported it to KDWPT staff in the Tuttle Creek State Park office. A subsequent search by KDWPT fisheries staff verified the presence of additional zebra mussels.

If you do spot zebra mussels, KDWPT is asking that you let them know. You can report it by clicking here.