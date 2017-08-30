Branson’s ‘Ride The Ducks’ helping Hurricane Harvey victims

By Published:
FILE - In this April 21, 2011 file photo, a Ride The Ducks tour splashes into the Delaware River, in Philadelphia. A company that uses amphibious sightseeing vehicles to show tourists the sights on land and water says it’s suspending operations in Philadelphia “indefinitely.” Ride the Ducks announced on its website Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, that it has suspended operations due to financial reasons, including a 330 percent hike in insurance premiums. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HOUSTON, Texas (KSNT) – A famous business in Branson, Missouri is sending help to Houston.

Branson’s famous “Ride The Ducks” announced Tuesday that they were sending two “ducks” and crew to Houston in response to flooding and devastation related to Hurricane Harvey.

“We will be working through the Incident Command Center of HCA serving a group of 10 hospitals in the Houston area by moving supplies, equipment and people in and out of flooded areas. Please continue to pray for those affected in Texas and for the safety of our teams.”

