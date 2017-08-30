Corky the Hornet gets a new look in time for the new school year

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT)- A well-known face at Emporia State University just got a new face lift.

Corky the Hornet made an appearance Wednesday night at the Memorial Union for the university’s annual “Biz Fest.”

The new Corky still has that charm fans all know and love, but now also has a bit of a competitive edge.

“Corky is full of energy and passion for ESU. He buzzes black and gold for everybody and he just loves to interact with all of our students and our fans and just have a good time,” said Gwen Larson, Media Relations Assistant Director.

Corky will be of course showing off his new look just in time for football season. The first home game is on September 7 against the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

