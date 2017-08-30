Domino’s, Ford test self-driving pizza delivery

(CNN) – Pizza could soon be able to deliver itself.

Ford and Domino’s Pizza are teaming up to test the concept of pizza delivered by “driverless” cars.

Here’s how it works: You order your pizza like you normally would now. But instead of a person walking the pizza to your door…you’ll have to go outside and get it.

When you order, Domino’s gives you a special code…which you type in to unlock the rear window of the car.

The specially-designed Ford Fusion comes with a built-in oven to keep your pizza warm.

During the trial phase, the car will have a driver and an engineer inside but the windows are tinted so customers can’t see or interact with them.

Ford and Domino’s said they want to study how customers react to the change.

The hi-tech delivery cars will be offered to random customers in Ann Arbor, Michigan over the next five weeks.