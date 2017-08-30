Few Kansans have flood insurance

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The commissioner of the Kansas Insurance Department, Ken Selzer, said many of the people affected by Hurricane Harvey don’t have flood insurance. He also said few Kansans are insured for floods.

Selzer cautioned Kansans to get flood insurance before they need it.

“Fewer than 10 percent of the people in Kansas who should have flood insurance, that don’t have a mortgage on their home, in fact most of them don’t have flood insurance,” Selzer said. “With flood insurance, you need to buy that 30 days in advance. It’s effective 30 days after you make the purchase.”

Topekans Rick and Sue Grandstaff bought flood insurance after the Shunganunga Creek near their home flooded in 2007.

“It was very scary to think that it would come in and ruin everything that we had, which happened to a lot of folks around here,” Sue said.

The Grandstaffs said their mortgage company didn’t tell them they needed flood insurance until after their neighborhood flooded.

“It would’ve been nice to have had it before the flood,” Sue said. “And I had no idea that flooding was a concern before that.”

Insurance Commissioner Selzer encourages homeowners to talk about flood insurance with their agent each year. Homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover flood water damages.

The Kansas Insurance Department offers a hotline to help with figuring out if natural disaster coverage is needed. The number is 800-432-2428.