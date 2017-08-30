Hy-Vee helps Houston after Hurricane Harvey

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hy-Vee announced Wednesday customers can donate to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

The grocery stores will give customers the option to donate $1 or $5 at the register. People can donate without purchasing anything if they only want to make a donation.

The company will match up to $100,000 in customer and partner donations.

The 29th and Wanamaker Hy-Vee store director, Joe Burke, said many customers have used the opportunity to help hurricane victims while shopping.

“I’m excited to see what kind of money we can raise,” Burke said. “Not only here in Topeka, but as a company in our 8 state region. I think it’s the right thing to do and I’m excited we’re doing something. It hopefully will be a big sum here at the end of the month.”

The company’s matching drive will run until September 30.