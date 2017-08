MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State senior football player Brogan Barry received a scholarship for his final season with the Wildcats.

He was told the news last week and spoke with the media on Tuesday to describe his emotions and initial reactions upon hearing the news.

Brogan is primarily a special teams player who played in all 13 games last season.

The Wildcats begin the 2017 campaign on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. against Central Arkansas.