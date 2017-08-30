K-State museum to feature history of feed sacks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University is featuring the history of feed sacks. The museum wants it to be known that the sacks did a lot more than just hold food.

New uses for feed sacks gained popularity during the Great Depression, when everything a family had suddenly became more valuable to them. They were made out of cotton and women began to make clothes and blankets with them.

Some features of the exhibit were donated by Richard Rees, a K-State graduate who grew up in his family’s farm supply store.

“He remembers women coming in and asking him to move the sacks of grain and flour around so they could get a particular print,” said Marla Day, Senior Curator of the museum. “He has fond memories of his own mother using feed sacks to make his clothing, pajamas and even his swim suit, so very fond memories.”

The exhibit named “Thrift Style” will run until Dec. 16.