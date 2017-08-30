Kansas water rescue teams head to Texas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple swift water rescue teams from Kansas are headed to help with relief efforts in Texas.

State emergency management reports four teams are leaving Wednesday night and Thursday. The teams will be in Texas for at least a week. The emergency responders are being deployed from different areas of the state.

The teams will conduct search and rescue operations. A few of their objections will be to search for and rescue individuals; provide basic life support medical car; transport humans and animals to the nearest location for secondary air or land transport; and provide shore-based and boat-based water rescue.

Kansas officials say they reached out to Texas offering the support.