Kansas water rescue teams head to Texas

By Published: Updated:
People evacuate a neighborhood inundated after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir when it reached capacity due to Tropical Storm Harvey on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple swift water rescue teams from Kansas are headed to help with relief efforts in Texas.

State emergency management reports four teams are leaving Wednesday night and Thursday. The teams will be in Texas for at least a week. The emergency responders are being deployed from different areas of the state.

The teams will conduct search and rescue operations. A few of their objections will be to search for and rescue individuals; provide basic life support medical car; transport humans and animals to the nearest location for secondary air or land transport; and provide shore-based and boat-based water rescue.

Kansas officials say they reached out to Texas offering the support.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s