KBI: Over 40 arrests made in western Kansas narcotics operation

WALLACE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office, and the Greeley County Sheriff’s Office announced numerous arrests following an over two month investigation into narcotics distribution focused on several northwest Kansas counties, and along the Colorado border.

The majority of the arrests occurred Monday through Wednesday after two months of coordination and planning by the KBI, the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office, and the Greeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Approximately 41 arrests were made for suspected crimes including distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, multiple weapons violations and several other drug related crimes.

The arrests occurred in the Kansas counties of Cheyenne, Ellis, Greeley, Logan, Rawlins, Sherman, Thomas, and Wallace, and in the Colorado counties of Cheyenne and Kit Carson. Additional arrests are expected.

The majority of the subjects arrested are awaiting formal charges to be filed in the Wallace County District Court.

