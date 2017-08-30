KU holds concealed carry meeting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Several students, faculty and staff now have a better understanding of the concealed carry law.

The University of Kansas held a session on Wednesday to explain what concealed carry actually means. The session also focused on de-escalating a situation with a person carrying a weapon.

One student says the meeting eased some of her worries.

“Yes it’s a policy violation if you see somebody that has a weapon that’s not concealed but what happens when someone says you’ve made them angry and they have a weapon and they have something,” said senior undergraduate Rusha Bajpai. “And at that point is it a conduct violation or a policy violation. ”

The University plan to hold two more sessions on concealed carry next month.