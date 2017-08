TOPEKA, Kan. – An event that raises money for meeting the needs of kids in the community raised $109,000 this year.

The “Works of Heart” banquet took place earlier this month in the Maner Conference Center in downtown Topeka.

Several local kids got the royal treatment before an auction took place. Those in attendance could buy the kids’ original works of art.

KSNT’s own Brooke Lennington and Matt Miller emceed the event.