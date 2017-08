TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An organization focused on bringing attention to Topeka’s downtown is also helping those with disabilities and their families.

Downtown Topeka Inc. gave a check for $1,000 to the Easterseals Capper Foundation on Wednesday.

The money was raised at its “Cruisin’ the Capitol Car Show” held in early August.

The donation will go to help those who are served by Capper and their families.