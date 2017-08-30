Mainly sunny stretch continues, including Labor Day weekend

Some areas of fog are possible for this morning, but most of that fog looks to be burned off by mid-morning. Winds will pick up slightly at about 5 to 10 mph out of the northeast and east as the day progresses. Temperatures will also rebound back into the low 80s for today, under mostly sunny conditions.

Mainly clear skies will spill over into tonight, as overnight temperatures fall back into the 50s for much of Northeast Kansas. However, winds will once again go calm, which could help some areas of fog once again develop by daybreak on Thursday.

Mostly sunny conditions will continue to be the trend, leading into Labor Day weekend. Up until the holiday weekend, high temperatures will be stuck in the low to mid 80s. But for the weekend itself, temperatures will see a slight spike as highs are expected to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

That warmth will be short-lived though, as our next potent cold front swings through late on Labor Day. That frontal passage will slash temperatures back down into the 70s and low 80s for Tuesday.