ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – One man was rescued Wednesday morning after being stuck in a trench.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when emergency crews received the call. Officials on scene tell KSNT News the sides of the trench fell on the man causing him to be stuck up his waist area.

He is being transported to an area hospital for injuries.

This is a developing story, KSNT News will have more information as it becomes available.

