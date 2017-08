TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews were on the scene of a minor injury accident Wednesday morning in central Topeka.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. at 21st and Fillmore, just south of the Kansas Expocentre.

No serious injuries were reported and traffic was back to normal just before 9:00 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.