Officers find a submerged van in which Houston family of 6 was swept away

CNN Published: Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) – A van swept away in Harvey’s floodwaters has been located.

It’s believed to be the van an elderly couple and their four great-grandchildren were in Sunday.

Sammy Saldivar was driving the white cargo van trying to get his family to safety. It went nose-first into the Green Bayou and was carried away in the rushing waters.

Saldivar was able to get out of the van but his parents and the four children remained trapped.

His parents were in their eighties. The kids are age 6 to 16.

Officials say two bodies were found inside the van. Divers are searching for the other four.

 

