Police: Nude man tased on Dodge City Community College campus

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Police were dispatched today to the Dodge City Community College campus after a man was reported to be walking around nude.

Police received a report that the man was acting strange and throwing trash around the parking lot. When officers arrived, they located him near the cafeteria damaging property. The man began to throw items at officers. He was tased and taken into custody.

The man was booked into jail with assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, and public nudity.

No officers were injured, and the man was provided medical attention for the taser deployment.