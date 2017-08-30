Police standoff in north Lawrence

By Published: Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence police are out in force in the area of northwest Second and Locust streets behind Johnny’s Tavern. A stand-off in the area began around 3:30 p.m.

Officers established a perimeter around a residence and deemed the area as “not secure”. Negotiators are on scene trying to establish contact with the suspect.

A woman was confirmed to be in the residence with the suspect. She came out of the trailer home with medical injuries and received treatment.

The Kaw River Bridge remains open.

This remains an active situation.

KSNT News will work to provide more details as they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s