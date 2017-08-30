Scott Schwab announces run for Kansas Secretary of State

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas lawmaker has announced his candidacy for Secretary of State.

On Wednesday, Rep. Scott Schwab (R-Olathe) says that in early 2016, his wife Michele and him agreed the best way to serve Kansas was to run for Secretary of State in 2018.

Schwab’s son Caleb Thomas Schwab, tragically died in August 2016 on a water slide billed as the world’s largest at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas.

“After the loss of our son Caleb the following August, everything was put on hold. Now that a year has passed since that incident, we believe it is still the best way for us to serve this state; and know all four of our children support that,” said Schwab.

Schwab went on to say that in the past several years, Kansas has undergone several election policy changes and believes now is the time to breathe, saying he will push less on new policy and more on excellence in carrying out the policy Kansas already has.

“Whether it is increased resources or maximizing technology, the voters of Kansas will have results they can trust in. They may not like the result of an election, but they will be able to trust the result. Every Kansan wants and deserves trusted results,” said Schwab.

Schwab is a native of Great Bend, KS and graduated from Fort Hays State University. He has served as State Representative in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2002 and currently serves as Speaker Pro Tem.