Holton man found guilty of abusing patients at VA hospital

By Published: Updated:
This undated photo provided by the Brown County Sheriff's Office in Hiawatha, Kan., shows Mark Wisner. Lawsuits filed in recent weeks accuse Wisner, a former physician assistant, of committing sexual battery and other crimes against patients at the Leavenworth VA Medical Center. He also faces criminal charges of aggravated criminal sodomy, solicitation and sexual battery in Leavenworth County. (Brown County Sheriff's Office via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Holton, Kansas, man has been found guilty on multiple charges of sexually abusing patients at a Leavenworth, Kansas VA hospital, according to KSHB.

Mark Wisner was found guilty of criminal sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and three counts of sexual battery.

Court documents revealed Wisner admitted to the investigator he crossed the line during his tenure as a physician’s assistant at the hospital.

Wisner confessed to performing an excessive amount of genital exams. Additionally, he over-prescribed opiates to veterans and did not keep an accurate log of visits and records, to avoid getting caught.

In addition to his charges, Wisner and the VA are facing 37 federal lawsuits. The government has repeatedly filed to have every lawsuit dismissed, arguing veterans waited too long to make a claim.

Wisner’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s