Holton man found guilty of abusing patients at VA hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Holton, Kansas, man has been found guilty on multiple charges of sexually abusing patients at a Leavenworth, Kansas VA hospital, according to KSHB.

Mark Wisner was found guilty of criminal sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and three counts of sexual battery.

Court documents revealed Wisner admitted to the investigator he crossed the line during his tenure as a physician’s assistant at the hospital.

Wisner confessed to performing an excessive amount of genital exams. Additionally, he over-prescribed opiates to veterans and did not keep an accurate log of visits and records, to avoid getting caught.

In addition to his charges, Wisner and the VA are facing 37 federal lawsuits. The government has repeatedly filed to have every lawsuit dismissed, arguing veterans waited too long to make a claim.

Wisner’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29.