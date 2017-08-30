Woman sentenced in sex trafficking case

Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A judge sentenced a Topeka woman to nearly six years in prison for her part in a sex trafficking case involving a teenager.

Hope Joy Mae Zefferjohn was charged with trying to pull a 14-year-old Kansas girl into a sex trafficking scheme. She was also originally charged with nearly a dozen other felonies and misdemeanors, but those were dropped.

After her sentence is complete, Zefferjohn will be under lifetime post-release supervision.

A co-defendant in the case, Anthony Long, was sentenced in May to 35 years in prison.

