Adopt-A-Pet: August 31, 2017

finding forever homes for some pets right here in Northeast Kansas. Let’s kick off Adopt-A-Pet this week with this soft little fur-ball, Melificent.

She’s a two-year-old domestic medium hair mix. She isn’t the biggest fan of being held, but she does love to cuddle. Melificent is looking for a family who will not only give her a good ear scratch, but also give her plenty of love.

Michelle McCart, an adoption counselor with Helping Hands Humane Society says, “she loves to be pet and she loves to climb high. She can be pretty active at times, but if you’re more so looking for a cuddle buddy, she would actually be the one that you would want to go and hang out with.’

Now let’s meet, Arian. She is an eleven-month-old domestic short hair mix. Arian is a sweet kitten that enjoys passing time by playing with her toys. However, she doesn’t like to be held too much. HHHS say Arian would do better with a family with older children that won’t handle her too roughly. She’s just looking for a patient family that will shower her with lots of tender loving care.

Of course we couldn’t end this week’s segment without a dog in the mix. He’s a big boy but a softy. Let’s meet Miles. He is a four-year-old mastiff mix. Miles loves to spend time indoors playing with his toys, and hopes his new family will play with him, as well.

Miles loves to be rewarded with treats when he follows commands too. He’s already got sit and shake down pretty well. He also loves the great outdoors, so a family that’s active will be even better for him.

That’s a wrap on another week of Adopt-A-Pet! There’s still so many lovable animals sitting in shelters, right here in our backyards, just waiting for their forever homes.

Places like the Lawrence Humane Society are even coming up with new innovative ways to expose you to their adoptable pets. This weekend, they’re hosting a kitten yoga class. It sold out in only one day, but they hope to have more in the future. HHHS also hosts cat yoga right here in Topeka on occasion, as well.