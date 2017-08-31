Chemical plant explosion thrusts Arkema into spotlight

Damian J. Troise, The Associated Press Published:
The Arkema Inc. chemical plant is flooded from Tropical Storm Harvey, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Crosby, Texas. The plant, about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northeast of Houston, lost power and its backup generators amid Harvey’s dayslong deluge, leaving it without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Arkema is not exactly a household name but it now has a new distinction after it reported two explosions and black smoke coming from its plant in Crosby, Texas early Thursday morning, raising serious health and safety concerns.

The Colombes, France-based company makes adhesives that are used in everything from diapers to tiles and wallpaper, as well as chemicals for plastics in auto parts, clothing and eyeglasses. Thursday’s explosions were set in motion after Hurricane Harvey’s floodwaters knocked out power and backup generators at the Crosby plant, disabling the refrigeration needed to keep organic peroxides produced there stable.

Records show that the plant was fined nearly $110,000 in February by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration over 10 safety violations.

