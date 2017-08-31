Chemical plant explosion thrusts Arkema into spotlight

NEW YORK (AP) — Arkema is not exactly a household name but it now has a new distinction after it reported two explosions and black smoke coming from its plant in Crosby, Texas early Thursday morning, raising serious health and safety concerns.

The Colombes, France-based company makes adhesives that are used in everything from diapers to tiles and wallpaper, as well as chemicals for plastics in auto parts, clothing and eyeglasses. Thursday’s explosions were set in motion after Hurricane Harvey’s floodwaters knocked out power and backup generators at the Crosby plant, disabling the refrigeration needed to keep organic peroxides produced there stable.

Records show that the plant was fined nearly $110,000 in February by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration over 10 safety violations.