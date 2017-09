#4 Emporia State took on #1 Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, Missouri tonight.

The Hornets lost 34-0 against the defending champs.

Emporia State Braxton Marstall went 13 of 28 passing for 135 yards and was sacked four times.

They take on Nebraska-Kearney next week at Francis G. Welch Stadium at 7:00 pm.